Naidu Aims for 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move to revolutionize welfare distribution and economic development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to conduct an extensive state-wide survey. The initiative aims to profile every household, streamline welfare programs, and accomplish the ambitious target of 'one family, one entrepreneur,' according to an official release from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During a comprehensive review meeting with various departments, CM Naidu highlighted the significance of administrative reforms introduced since 1995 to bring governance closer to the populace. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technological advancements to build a poverty-free society. Naidu asserted that the state's responsibility is to ensure every family gains social security and healthcare, making poverty alleviation feasible through public participation in development and economic sectors.

Expressing optimism, CM Naidu stated that expanding projects under the public-private partnership (P-4) policy would soon position Andhra Pradesh as a poverty-free state. Highlighting the construction of Amaravathi as a successful P-4 initiative, he noted the collaborative effort of citizens and private organizations in building the capital city. He also advocated for solar power generation through active public participation, encouraging further P-4 projects. Emphasizing the need for support from affluent sectors, Naidu called for corporate philanthropy to aid poverty alleviation. He also expressed concern over declining fertility rates and rising dependency ratios in the state.

