MP CM Mohan Yadav Commits to Healthcare and Launches Polio Campaign

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav assures treatment support at Bhopal's cancer hospital and launches polio vaccination campaign in 16 districts. Financial aid promised for a Sidhi resident, with expanded medical facilities committed by the state for serious illnesses.

In a decisive move to enhance healthcare services, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal. He interacted with patients, ensuring them of quality care and announced financial support for Tara Pandey, a financially challenged patient from Sidhi district. The Chief Minister instructed medical staff to expedite processes for required assistance.

The state government's commitment to healthcare was reiterated through the Chief Minister's statement emphasizing the provision of facilities for critical illnesses. He highlighted the state's sensitivity towards health issues, promising free tests and medications, and arrangements for airlifting serious patients to major medical institutions if necessary. Ayushman Cards have further enabled access to these services for residents.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav addressed the pressing issue of polio, stressing the importance of vaccination. He announced a focused pulse polio campaign to be rolled out across 16 districts from December 8 to 16, urging community participation. The campaign aims to safeguard future generations, with districts like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior participating in this crucial health drive.

