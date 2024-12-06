CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honours Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Ambedkar, remembered for his monumental role in forging the Indian Constitution and advocacy for social equality, inspires the nation. A commemorative event for Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is also scheduled in Lucknow.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. In a heartfelt message, he praised Ambedkar as the architect of the Constitution and a leading voice for social justice and the underprivileged.
The day marks the anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar's passing and recognizes his remarkable contributions towards eradicating caste-based discrimination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Ambedkar's enduring legacy, urging the nation to continue pursuing his vision of equality and dignity for all.
Ambedkar's legacy includes pivotal reforms to empower marginalized communities, resist caste oppression, and champion equal rights, significantly shaping modern India. His transformative initiatives continue to resonate in the country's enduring commitment to social justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uneven Paths to Gender Equality: Three Decades after the Beijing Declaration
Trailblazers in Namibia: LGBTQ+ Candidates Battle for Equality
Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint
Supreme Court Affirms Secularism and Equality in Landmark Verdict
Landmark Win for LGBTQ+ Rights: Hong Kong Top Court Rules in Favor of Equality