CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. In a heartfelt message, he praised Ambedkar as the architect of the Constitution and a leading voice for social justice and the underprivileged.

The day marks the anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar's passing and recognizes his remarkable contributions towards eradicating caste-based discrimination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Ambedkar's enduring legacy, urging the nation to continue pursuing his vision of equality and dignity for all.

Ambedkar's legacy includes pivotal reforms to empower marginalized communities, resist caste oppression, and champion equal rights, significantly shaping modern India. His transformative initiatives continue to resonate in the country's enduring commitment to social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)