Heightened Security in Ayodhya and Sambhal Amid Babri Masjid Anniversary

Security measures in Ayodhya and Sambhal have been intensified ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid's demolition. Enhanced police deployment in Ayodhya ensures order as Sambhal's recent violence prompts stricter surveillance. Notable leaders were halted en route to meet victims' families in the unrest area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:22 IST
UP Police heighten security in Ayodhya. . Image Credit: ANI
Security operations have been ramped up in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as the city braces for the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. Police personnel, along with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos, are stationed to maintain law and order, ensuring that the anniversary proceeds without incident.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Superintendent of Police Security for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Balachari Dubey, outlined the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), PAC, ATS, and Civil Police throughout Ayodhya. Officers are conducting patrols and vehicle checks to ensure a seamless experience for devotees during the occasion.

Meanwhile, security has equally been heightened in Sambhal district following a violent stone-pelting episode on November 24 at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The incident, resulting in fatalities and injuries among officials and locals, came amidst an ASI survey investigation of the mosque's historical claims. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were obstructed by police in their attempt to meet the bereaved families, reflecting the region's delicate situation.

