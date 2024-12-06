BRS leaders K Kavitha and Harish Rao placed under house arrest

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest on Friday as authorities acted to prevent a planned protest at the Ambedkar statue near Necklace Road. The protest was called by BRS in response to the arrest of party leaders Harish Rao, Kaushik Reddy, and others. According to Kavitha's PRO, she was placed under house arrest before she could join the demonstration. Similarly, Harish Rao's Pro claimed that he has been surrounded by heavy police deployment to restrict his movements.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that opposition has "right to protest" against anything that goes against the democracy. She said, "Law and Order is Supreme, however opposition has every right to protest against anything which they feel goes against the interest of democracy, constitution (or) the people of the state of which they are a part of."

She further clarified that she doesn't have any details of the house arrest, "I do not have the details of why she has been put to house arrest, but if it for the protest, I am hoping that the CM of Telangana will look into it and ensure that everyone gets a democratic a democratic right to protest as long as its non-violent." On Thursday, Harish Rao was detained for over 10 hours after attempting to meet Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested by Banjara Hills police on Wednesday. Following his release, Rao condemned Reddy's detention, claiming it was unlawful and demanding immediate station bail.

"BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy was arrested during the early hours today...He has not been produced in court neither station bail has been granted to him...He should be given immediate station bail...We condemn this arrest," Harish Rao told ANI. Rao also launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of running a "demonic rule" under the guise of democracy.

"You (Revanth Reddy) are continuing the demonic rule while calling it democratic rule. We are not afraid of your quail threats and illegal cases. Telangana society itself will give you wisdom," he posted on X. The remarks come amid allegations by BRS that Kaushik Reddy was arrested after filing a complaint at Banjara Hills Police Station against CM Revanth Reddy and Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy, accusing them of tapping opposition leaders' phones.

The situation remains tense as BRS intensifies its protests, condemning what it describes as unjust actions targeting its leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)