Left Menu

As temperature drops in J-K, picturesque Dal Lake attracts tourists

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of the Northwest of India from December 8 which could also result in the winter becoming more severe as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:00 IST
As temperature drops in J-K, picturesque Dal Lake attracts tourists
Visuals from the Dal Lake (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With temperatures dropping in Jammu and Kashmir, a cold wave in the Dal Lake has ushered in a variety of activities resulting in the increase of tourist footfall. Visuals from the area showed a layer of fog and mist around the Dal Lake.

This has led to a boost for the hotels, local businesses and the tourism sector due to the high number of visitors in the state. Bilal, a local resident said that the temperature in the state was expected to dip further and a high footfall of tourists were expected in the coming days.

"The temperatures have gone down and the weather is going to become more chilly in the coming days. There has been a high footfall of tourists in the coming days. We are already seeing a lot of people visit the Dal lake because of the weather here. People come here to even see the snowfall.. it helps the hotels and local business gain a lot of profits..," Bilal said. Prince Kumar, a tourist from Bihar said that he had come to visit the lake to enjoy the weather.

"We came here to enjoy the pleasant and cold weather. We really enjoyed the Dal Lake ride. Everyone should come here once during the winters.." Kumar said. The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Friday was 4 degrees Celsius.

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of the Northwest of India from December 8 which could also result in the winter becoming more severe as per the Indian Meteorological Department. In winter, the fog makes Srinagar feel like a forgotten city from another time--full of mystery, quiet beauty, and a peaceful serenity that's hard to find elsewhere.

The vibrant life of the city continues in this subdued, almost ghostly atmosphere, where every corner holds the potential for discovery, yet everything seems to be quietly waiting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024