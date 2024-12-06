"All classes at Jamia Schools will be held in physical mode, with immediate effect": Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia announced on Friday that all classes at Jamia Schools will now be conducted in physical mode, according to an official notification. The notification stated: "In pursuance of Order Ref. No. DE.23(08)/Sch.Br./2024/1021 dated 05.12.2024, issued by the Director (Education), Directorate of Education: School Branch, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the notifications issued on 01.12.2024, 19.11.2024, and 18.11.2024. Thus, all classes at Jamia Schools will be held in physical mode, with immediate effect."

It further added, "All the Heads of Jamia Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, and parents of the students." On December 1, Jamia Millia Islamia had earlier announced that all classes up to the 12th standard would resume in a "hybrid" mode, combining both physical and online modes, effective from December 2. The examination schedule remained unchanged, and Heads of Schools were instructed to promptly inform parents about the change.

The earlier notification read: "In pursuance of Order Ref. No. DE.23(08)/Sch.Br./2024/977 dated 25.11.2024, issued by the Director (Education), Directorate of Education: School Branch, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Competent Authority of JMI has decided to resume all classes up to the 12th standard in Jamia Schools in a 'hybrid' mode, i.e., both in 'physical' and 'online' modes, w.e.f. 02.12.2024." "Additionally, Heads of Schools are instructed to ensure immediate dissemination of this information to the parents of students. The schedule of examinations shall remain unchanged," it added.

Previously, the university had shifted to online classes due to worsening air quality in Delhi and NCR, as directed by the Delhi government. This decision followed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's announcement that physical classes for classes 10 and 12, along with others, would be suspended because of the deteriorating air quality, with all studies moving online. (ANI)

