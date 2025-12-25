Kiran Bedi Calls for Citizen Partnership to Sustain Air Quality Improvements
Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi advocates for a partnership-based approach to maintain recent air quality improvements in Delhi. She emphasizes the importance of citizen participation via joint control rooms and urges reporting of pollution sources. The initiative accompanies a rollback of stringent air quality measures.
- Country:
- India
Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi has issued a call for a collaborative effort to maintain the recent gains in air quality across Delhi. In a video message posted on X, Bedi underscored the importance of citizen involvement, suggesting the establishment of joint control rooms for monitoring pollution.
She encouraged residents to report pollution from industries, construction sites, or vehicles directly to municipal corporators or the Pollution Control Committee, emphasizing the need for a collective approach to tackle air quality issues. Bedi advocated for texting or WhatsApp as communication methods to ensure responsibilities are addressed locally.
This call to action coincides with the Commission for Air Quality Management's decision to retract the stringent Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, following an improvement in air quality levels. Despite progress, Bedi stresses the continued importance of collaboration to prevent regression.
ALSO READ
CAQM revokes GRAP 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves from 'very poor' to 'poor' category: Officials.
CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV in NCR After AQI Improves, Stages I–III to Continue
Historic LVM3 Launch Propels India-US Space Collaboration
Sorakash: A Sky-Hued Palette Bridging Indo-Japanese Artistic Collaboration
Delhi Government Revamps Pollution Control Measures: Embracing Mist Spray Systems