Iran's enrichment to near bomb grade set to rise 'dramatically' -IAEA chief

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will announce on Friday that the rate at which Iran can enrich uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons-grade, is "increasing dramatically", the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi told Reuters in an interview.

"Today, the agency is announcing that the production capacity is increasing dramatically of the 60% inventory," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi said, adding that it was set to rise to "seven, eight times more, maybe, or even more" than the previous rate of 5-7 kg a month.

