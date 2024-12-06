CM Dhami approves Rs 20 crore for development projects in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved several development projects across the state, allocating substantial funds for infrastructure, health, education, and water supply improvements, officials said on Friday. As per officials, in the financial year 2024-25, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 450 lakh for constructing administrative, commerce faculty, and arts faculty buildings at the Government Degree College, Dockpathar, in Vikasnagar block, Dehradun district. He also approved the upgradation of the Primary Health Center in Bhatwadi (Uttarkashi district) into a 50-bed sub-district hospital.

The Chief Minister has approved a total amount of Rs 323.69 lakh for the reconstruction and asphalting of 1 km of motor road from Matiyali to ancient temple Kaliri via Inter College and Primary School and 10 km of Mauna-Lweshal Kalapatal motor road in development block Ramgarh in Bhimtal assembly constituency of Nainital district under the State Plan and 1 to 4 km of Lweshal Inter College to Ghatgad motor road. The Chief Minister has approved a total amount of Rs 572.04 lakh for stone set and railing fixing work in the newly constructed footpath from Rambada to Garudchatti in Kedarnath assembly constituency under the State Plan. Under the Chief Minister's announcement, the Chief Minister has also approved the naming of Government Inter College Ratighat, Nainital after fallen soldier Sanjay Bisht.

Under the Chief Minister's announcement, a total of Rs 412.60 lakh has been approved for the construction of tube wells, rising main, distribution system and related works in Doon Enclave Extension area in Pithuwala branch of Dehradun district. Under the Chief Minister's announcement, an approval of Rs 200 lakh has been given for the work of Ekta Vihar Drinking Water Scheme of Raipur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district. The Chief Minister has approved a total of Rs 431.99 for the scheme of laying new pipeline in place of dilapidated pipeline in various areas in Kaulagarh zone under North branch of Dehradun district under the Chief Minister's announcement.

Under the Chief Minister's announcement, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 258.60 for the scheme to replace the existing sewerage network of Kumhar Mandi, Chakrata Road and Syed Mohalla (Upper) area under the North Branch of Dehradun district. The Chief Minister has also given consent to the administrative and financial approval of a total amount of Rs 20 crore for 8 schemes in the financial year 2024-25 under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India under the Centrally Funded Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Program Scheme. (ANI)

