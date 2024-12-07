Left Menu

Five killed as car plunges into lake in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Five people lost their lives after a car plunged into lake at Jalalpur village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 10:19 IST
Visual from accident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five people lost their lives after a car plunged into lake at Jalalpur village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday morning. According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred early morning around 5:30 am. There were six people in the car. They all were residents of LB Nagar RTC Colony in Hyderabad. They were all travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli.

According to Sub-inspector of Pochampalli Police station, "An accident occurred early this morning around 5:30 am at Jalalpur village lake. Six members were traveling in the car; one member escaped by breaking the car's glass, while the other five members died. They were traveling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. The car was speeding, and after losing control, it fell into the lake. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the area hospital." The police have officially registered a case and are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the accident.

The investigation is underway, more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

