Defence Minister Calls for Unified Support on Armed Forces Flag Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appeals to citizens for generous contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, highlighting the collective responsibility for the welfare of serving and retired soldiers, and their families. Singh emphasizes the soldiers' courage and the nation's duty in recognizing their sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:36 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on the nation to donate generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, underscoring the importance of supporting soldiers and their families. This appeal, made on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, stresses the collective responsibility of ensuring the welfare of those who serve the country.

In a video message shared on the social media platform X, Singh characterized the day as a vital opportunity for citizens to honor the bravery and dedication of military personnel. 'Our Armed Forces serve as an unyielding security shield,' Singh stated, commending their readiness to protect the nation amid both external threats and natural calamities. He urged citizens to recognize the source of inspiration that the soldiers' sacrifice and discipline represent for every Indian.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment to supporting ex-servicemen, Singh remarked on ongoing efforts to address the needs of veterans and their families. He encouraged public contributions, noting their potential critical impact on the lives of soldiers and their kin. The Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrated annually, serves as a reminder of the valor and dedication of those who defend the nation at its borders.

The Ministry of Defence, through the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, has been actively involved in the rehabilitation of war widows, children of fallen soldiers, and ex-servicemen, including those with disabilities. Financial aid is provided for various personal needs, such as education, medical expenses, and more, ensuring comprehensive support for the affected families, according to the official release.

