Left Menu

Defence Minister Urges Generous Contributions for Armed Forces Flag Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on citizens to support the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, highlighting the unwavering courage and dedication of soldiers. Singh emphasizes the collective responsibility of ensuring the welfare of servicemen and their families, urging contributions as crucial support for those safeguarding the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:38 IST
Defence Minister Urges Generous Contributions for Armed Forces Flag Day
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Armed Forces Flag Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the nation to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, emphasizing it as a collective responsibility to ensure the welfare of serving and retired soldiers and their families.

In a special video message, Singh lauded the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of the armed forces, describing them as a steadfast security shield ready to protect the nation from any threat. He underscored their role not only in defense but also in aiding during natural disasters, noting that their discipline and sacrifice inspire all citizens.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Singh detailed ongoing efforts to support ex-servicemen and their families. He encouraged the public to play their part, highlighting that their contributions are crucial for the wellbeing of soldiers and their kin.

He invoked a powerful metaphor, urging citizens to 'earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand.' The AFFD serves as a yearly tribute to honor the valor of fallen heroes and those guarding the nation's borders.

The Ministry of Defence's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare is actively working on war widows' rehabilitation and providing financial aid for various needs, from education to medical grants, to support ex-servicemen and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024