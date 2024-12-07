Left Menu

India Launches 100-Day Campaign to Combat Tuberculosis

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has inaugurated the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a dedicated 100-day initiative focusing on the rapid detection and treatment of tuberculosis in India's most affected regions. The campaign is part of the efforts to eliminate TB before the 2030 global deadline.

Updated: 07-12-2024 17:39 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards eradicating tuberculosis, Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the ambitious 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' on Saturday, a 100-day campaign focused on aggressively tackling the disease in India. The campaign targets 347 districts critically affected by TB, aiming for quick detection and treatment of patients.

During the launch event held in Panchkula, Haryana, Nadda underscored the government's unwavering commitment to eliminating TB within the country, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold vision of ending the disease, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals set for 2030. Nadda acknowledged the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but expressed confidence in achieving a TB-free India, albeit slightly later than planned.

Highlighting advancements in TB treatment, Nadda pointed to the establishment of over 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs that aid in early TB detection. He further detailed the government's steps, such as introducing a daily drug regimen that has pushed the treatment success rate to 87%. With initiatives like 'Jan Bhagidari' and 'Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana,' backed by a substantial financial commitment via direct benefit transfers, the government is more determined than ever to curb TB.

