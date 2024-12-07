Rosneft Chief Backs Trump's Trade Policies as 'Adequate'

Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, heralded U.S. President-elect Trump's economic strategies, describing them as 'adequate' during a conference in Qatar.

Sechin highlighted that Trump's proposals could adversely impact Canada, Mexico, China, and Europe. These nations are prominent trading partners with the United States and could face significant challenges.

Trump had previously outlined his plans for substantial tariffs on the U.S.'s top three trading partners. These actions align with his campaign promises, though they risk igniting trade disputes on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)