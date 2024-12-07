Rosneft Chief Backs Trump's Trade Policies as 'Adequate'
Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, has endorsed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies as 'adequate.' Speaking at a Qatar conference, Sechin noted that countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and Europe would be adversely affected by Trump's proposed trade tariffs on major trading partners.
Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, heralded U.S. President-elect Trump's economic strategies, describing them as 'adequate' during a conference in Qatar.
Sechin highlighted that Trump's proposals could adversely impact Canada, Mexico, China, and Europe. These nations are prominent trading partners with the United States and could face significant challenges.
Trump had previously outlined his plans for substantial tariffs on the U.S.'s top three trading partners. These actions align with his campaign promises, though they risk igniting trade disputes on a global scale.
