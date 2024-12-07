Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram Sparkles with New Renewable Energy Units

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated power and renewable energy units in Narmadapuram, emphasizing the region’s industrial growth. Land allotment letters were given for industrial units investing over Rs 2,000 crores, expected to create jobs and reduce migration. Regional Industry Conclave highlights the success of Narmadapuram's development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated new power and renewable energy units in the Mohasa-Babai area of Narmadapuram district, marking a significant boost for the region's industrial development.

As part of the initiative, CM Yadav distributed land allotment letters to representatives of 20 industrial units in the renewable energy sector, emphasizing the area's transformation into a vital industrial hub. He highlighted the expansion of Mohasa Babai Solar Energy Park from 227 to 884 acres and anticipated the creation of substantial employment opportunities.

Yadav stated that the investment of over Rs 2,000 crores by each unit in the renewable energy sector would provide jobs in nearby areas such as Sohagpur, Itarsi, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya, and Pachmarhi, reducing job-driven migration. He praised Narmadapuram's success in rapidly becoming a center of industrial development, aided by its abundant natural resources and enhanced connectivity.

In support, Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh commended Yadav's far-sighted approach, which positions Narmadapuram prominently in global industrial development, with significant investment benefitting local youth employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

