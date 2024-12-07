Prayagraj Prepares for 2025 Maha Kumbh with New Airport Terminal and Facilities

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing terminal construction at Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, Naidu evaluated progress on-site, according to an official AAI statement.

The project management team briefed the minister that while two construction phases are complete, the third is still in progress. Naidu directed quickened completion, targeting January 2025 to align with the Maha Kumbh. Coordination with state regulatory bodies was emphasized to secure necessary approvals for timely project commissioning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier held a strategic meeting on preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh emphasizing environmental sustainability and improved facilities for pilgrims. Innovations include a floating jetty at Sangam and a 100-bed hospital to ensure health and convenience, marking efforts towards a 'Green Maha Kumbh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)