Assam Honors Literary Luminaries on Homen Borgohain's 93rd Jayanti

In a tribute to the late Homen Borgohain, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored 31 distinguished writers with Literary Pensions and Awards during a ceremony at Gauhati University.

On Saturday, the event marked Borgohain's 93rd birth anniversary, recognizing his significant impact on Assamese literature. Of the awardees, three received Literary Pensions offering a monthly stipend, while 28 others were presented with Literary Awards that include a financial grant.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of promoting indigenous languages to preserve culture, crediting the state's recent initiatives. The event saw participation from dignitaries including Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and representatives from various Sahitya Sabhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)