Left Menu

Assam Honors Literary Luminaries on Homen Borgohain's 93rd Jayanti

On Homen Borgohain's 93rd birth anniversary, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded Literary Pensions and Awards to 31 distinguished writers at Gauhati University, celebrating their contributions to Assamese literature. The event emphasized supporting native languages as part of cultural preservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:07 IST
Assam Honors Literary Luminaries on Homen Borgohain's 93rd Jayanti
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the late Homen Borgohain, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored 31 distinguished writers with Literary Pensions and Awards during a ceremony at Gauhati University.

On Saturday, the event marked Borgohain's 93rd birth anniversary, recognizing his significant impact on Assamese literature. Of the awardees, three received Literary Pensions offering a monthly stipend, while 28 others were presented with Literary Awards that include a financial grant.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of promoting indigenous languages to preserve culture, crediting the state's recent initiatives. The event saw participation from dignitaries including Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and representatives from various Sahitya Sabhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024