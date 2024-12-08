Celebrating Legacy and Service: BAPS Honors Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav

In a grand celebration at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, more than one lakh BAPS volunteers gathered to honor the 103rd birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and mark 50 years of BAPS service. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav exemplified a vibrant blend of spirituality, culture, and unity.

Addressing the audience virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj's enduring legacy and the fulfillment of Bhagwan Swaminarayan's teachings through Mahant Swami Maharaj's unwavering efforts. Modi also praised the volunteers' dedication, acknowledging their role in various humanitarian crises and emphasizing their contribution to India's global stature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the event's uniqueness at the Narendra Modi Stadium, declaring it a historic milestone without rivalry, but a celebration of collective achievement. Shah fondly recalled Pramukh Swami Maharaj's influence on his life and the transformative impact of BAPS-led initiatives across spiritual and educational domains.

