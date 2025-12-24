Ahmedabad Crime Branch Strikes Hard on Drug Trade

The Ahmedabad crime branch, along with the Special Operations Group, has made significant progress in their battle against the drug trade by arresting 25 drug peddlers over the past week. This effort has led to 21 registered criminal cases and the seizure of drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore, according to officials.

In a dedicated operation to dismantle the narcotics network, authorities recovered substantial quantities of illegal substances, including Mephedrone, ganja, and charas. For the first time, investigations are delving into the financial aspects of narcotics operations, a spokesperson from the crime branch reported.

The operation's financial investigations aim to expose and disrupt money laundering processes linked to drug profits. By freezing assets and targeting the economic underpinnings of these syndicates, the Crime Branch and SOG are committed to preventing their resurgence.

