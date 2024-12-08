Left Menu

Farmer Leader Calls Out Punjab Government Over Alleged Secrecy with Center

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticizes Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government for allegedly having a covert alliance with the central government. Pandher demands accountability from Mann and Kejriwal, questioning media restrictions despite proclaimed support for farmers. Farmers plan a march towards Delhi as tensions rise at the Haryana-Punjab border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:04 IST
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has launched a stinging criticism against the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, alleging a clandestine pact with the central administration. He has questioned the state's decision to curtail media activity, despite its professed backing of farmers and laborers.

Pandher asserts that Punjab's government is concealing the actions of the central authorities. He has called on Chief Minister Mann and Arvind Kejriwal to clarify their stance. 'While they claim support for farmers and laborers, they are inhibiting the press. The truth about the Bhagwant Mann government is now evident,' he stated.

In response, a group of 101 farmers spearheaded by Pandher plans to march towards Delhi, voicing multiple demands at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh stated the media has not been banned, but cautioned them to maintain a safe distance after past incidents of injuries during coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

