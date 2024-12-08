Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Energy Efficiency Initiatives

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has launched three key initiatives aimed at promoting energy efficiency, sustainability, and economic empowerment. These initiatives include the URJAVEER programme, energy-efficient appliance distribution under PMAY, and the National Efficiency Cooking Programme, with EESL playing a central role.

Updated: 08-12-2024 16:21 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government, in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has unveiled a trio of initiatives designed to boost energy efficiency and economic empowerment. This strategic collaboration sees EESL—a joint venture of several power sector PSUs under the Ministry of Power—take center stage in these transformative efforts.

Chief among the initiatives is the URJAVEER programme, developed to enlist 'Urjaveers' as advocates for energy efficiency. These participants will engage in promoting energy-efficient products through affiliate marketing, aligned with the mission of nurturing energy-conscious communities.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh will also see the distribution of energy-efficient appliances among vulnerable families and a new focus on electric cooking solutions, furthering sustainable living and enhancing health and safety standards across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

