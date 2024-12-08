Tensions Rise as Farmers Clash with Authorities in 'Dilli Chalo' Protest

The 'jatha', a contingent of 101 farmers, participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march, was called off due to growing tensions and injuries among protesters. Farmer leaders addressed the media, confirming that after several farmers were injured, and one in serious condition was admitted to PGI, the decision was made to halt the movement.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the situation would be reassessed in a meeting planned for the following day. Despite government efforts to prevent the march, including restrictions on media coverage, the farmers are determined to maintain their agitation. Pandher revealed that the 'jatha' heading towards Delhi has been withdrawn due to the injuries, with further updates promised after the upcoming meeting.

Reports indicate that injured farmers include Resham Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Mehr Singh, Karnail Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Kulwinder Singh, with four in serious condition and one referred to PGI. Pandher accused the government of using extensive resources to spread false propaganda and stated a dialogue resolution seems unlikely.

Efforts by the Punjab government to halt media coverage were initially successful but later overturned, allowing journalists to continue their reporting. Pandher assured that discussions would occur, and future plans would be shared in a press conference.

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, DSP Shahabad Ramkumar insisted on identity checks for protestors, leading to confrontations, including the use of tear gas by Haryana Police. The police argue that the advancing farmers differed from the initial list, prompting verification measures.

