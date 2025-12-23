RITES Ltd Secures Major Locomotive Contract in South Africa

RITES Ltd, an Indian infrastructure, consultancy, and engineering company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rs 315.7 crore contract from an international client to supply service diesel electric locomotives to South Africa.

The order, significant for bilateral rail relations, highlights the increasing global interest in railway technology.

As per a BSE filing, RITES has been awarded this contract by South Africa's Ndalama Capital (Pty) Ltd and is expected to fulfill it within a year and a half.

(With inputs from agencies.)