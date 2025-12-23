Left Menu

RITES Ltd Secures Major Locomotive Contract in South Africa

RITES Ltd, an Indian infrastructure and consultancy firm, has won a Rs 315.7 crore order from South Africa's Ndalama Capital for the delivery of diesel electric locomotives. This marks a milestone in international railway collaboration and underscores RITES' role as key players in global rail technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:25 IST
  • India

RITES Ltd, an Indian infrastructure, consultancy, and engineering company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rs 315.7 crore contract from an international client to supply service diesel electric locomotives to South Africa.

The order, significant for bilateral rail relations, highlights the increasing global interest in railway technology.

As per a BSE filing, RITES has been awarded this contract by South Africa's Ndalama Capital (Pty) Ltd and is expected to fulfill it within a year and a half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

