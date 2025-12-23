HIL 2023: Leading With Finesse - Harmanpreet and Savita Helm Soorma Hockey Club
Star players Harmanpreet Singh and Savita will continue to lead the Soorma Hockey Club's men's and women's teams in the Hockey India League. Their leadership and unique skills aim to drive their teams to victory, following previous strong finishes in the league.
- Country:
- India
Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper Savita are set to continue their pivotal leadership roles at Soorma Hockey Club (SHC) in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), guiding the men's and women's teams, respectively.
Midfielder Salima Tete joins as co-captain for the women's side. Harmanpreet's defensive prowess and drag-flicking expertise have been instrumental, securing a third-place finish last season.
Meanwhile, Savita and Salima's collaborative leadership will form the core of the women's team, building on their strong runner-up finish. The women's inaugural match is slated for December 29, while the men's team will face last year's champions on January 4.