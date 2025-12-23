HIL 2023: Leading With Finesse - Harmanpreet and Savita Helm Soorma Hockey Club

Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper Savita are set to continue their pivotal leadership roles at Soorma Hockey Club (SHC) in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), guiding the men's and women's teams, respectively.

Midfielder Salima Tete joins as co-captain for the women's side. Harmanpreet's defensive prowess and drag-flicking expertise have been instrumental, securing a third-place finish last season.

Meanwhile, Savita and Salima's collaborative leadership will form the core of the women's team, building on their strong runner-up finish. The women's inaugural match is slated for December 29, while the men's team will face last year's champions on January 4.