Massive Drug Bust: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 48 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs officials conducted a significant operation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing over 48 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 48 crore. The seizures involved eight passengers and took place between December 18 and 22, according to official reports.

Officers, utilizing profiling techniques and intelligence inputs, detained passengers arriving from Bangkok and Muscat. They discovered contraband expertly concealed in shampoo bottles and tin snack boxes. Among the haul, 35.045 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 35 crore was identified from Bangkok arrivals.

The operation also led to the confiscation of various items, including 81 gm of amphetamines, diamond jewelry, semi-precious stones, and foreign currency. All suspects have been arrested and are facing legal action.

