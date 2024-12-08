Himachal Pradesh Combats Drug Menace with Youth Sports Initiatives

In a bid to curb drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting sports and improving opportunities for the state's youth. The government has significantly increased prize money for athletes winning in international competitions, including the Olympics, Paralympics, and Asian Games. Gold medallists now receive a whopping Rs 5 crore, with substantial rewards for silver and bronze medal winners as well. Similarly, Asian Games victors see enhanced incentives, reflecting the administration's commitment to championing athletic talent.

The government further recognized top Paralympians like Nishad Kumar and Ajay Kumar with notable financial rewards, underscoring its dedication to supporting sports across the board. Enhanced travel provisions for athletes have also been introduced, offering AC three-tier train fares for short journeys and economy airfare for longer distances to competitions. The strategic plan includes building integrated sports complexes in every constituency, providing modern amenities to encourage sports and healthy living over drug use.

Alongside these developmental strides, the Governor-XI team's victory in the Sadbhavana Cricket Cup, organized by Him Sports and Cultural Association, highlighted the state's commitment to raising anti-drug awareness through sports. Chief Minister Sukhu lauded the efforts of the event organizers for their role in this awareness campaign. The event, held at BCS Shimla, was attended by several dignitaries, including Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, along with various MLAs and other officials, emphasizing collective support for tackling the drug menace.

