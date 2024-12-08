Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Winter Tourism with Uninterrupted Power Supply

Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, Uttarakhand intensifies efforts to enhance winter tourism at major sites. The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure reliable electricity supply, with a strategic action plan to mitigate disruptions and emergency response mechanisms at key locations.

Updated: 08-12-2024 18:52 IST
In a bid to bolster winter tourism, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is rolling out measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in tourist and pilgrimage areas, as per an official statement.

The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has been instructed to maintain consistent electricity in popular winter destinations like Mussoorie, Auli, Joshimath, Dhanaulti, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, crucial for accommodating the influx of tourists and pilgrims during this season.

Guidelines have been issued to regional units by UPCL to uphold resources' readiness, with an action plan for minimizing power disruptions by inspecting substations and lines. Emergency measures include keeping essential materials readily available and addressing potential infrastructure impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

