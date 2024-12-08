Assam Unveils New Milestone with Ambitious Brahmaputra Bridge Project

In a landmark development for Assam's road infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Bhumi Pujan for the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra River. The event marked a historic day, with Sarma emphasizing its role in enhancing the state's transportation network.

The CM recalled the foundation stone ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023, during which significant projects like AIIMS and a petrochemical initiative in Naharkatia were inaugurated, and 12,000 Bihu dancers set a Guinness World Record, boosting Assam's cultural presence globally.

Sarma detailed the bridge project, which involves a 3.6-kilometer span with connecting roads, set for completion by June 2028. He highlighted its potential to transform connectivity between Assam's northern and southern regions, facilitating access to key areas and easing prior logistical challenges.

The bridge is part of broader infrastructure developments, including an Indian Institute of Management in Palashbari and other vital projects reflecting progress since Modi's tenure began. Key projects include the Dhola-Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, and a new bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli.

The CM announced a planned elevated corridor to safeguard Kaziranga's wildlife during floods, alongside developments like the Phulbari bridge and initiatives across the Barak Valley. CM Sarma attributed these strides to the leadership of PM Modi, tying them to sustainable growth and national progress.

Reflecting Assam's progress on a national scale, Sarma celebrated the region's transformation into a symbol of development, inspired by collaboration with local communities. This movement is fostering new ambitions for growth across various constituencies, enhancing quality of life and igniting further developmental projects.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and others, underscoring the event's significance as a catalyst for social development in Assam. With land constraints eased, stalled projects are set to advance, paving the way for new opportunities.

