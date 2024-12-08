Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Paints the Sky Over Telangana

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force captivated crowds with a stunning aerobatic display over Telangana's Hussain Sagar Lake. Onlookers were treated to an exhilarating show as the team, brandishing the national tricolour, executed thrilling manoeuvres like loops and rolls, Defence PRO stated in a press release.

Formed in 1996, SKAT holds the distinction of being Asia's only nine-aircraft aerobatic team, performing over 700 displays across India and internationally showcasing IAF's prowess. The team features nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, flying in close formation, representing professionalism in countries including China, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

Led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, SKAT comprises skilled pilots like Squadron Leader Jasdeep Singh and Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla. Equipped with a modified Hawk Mk 132, the team now integrates smoke pods to paint the sky with the national flag's colours, celebrating India's aerospace achievements and innovation.

