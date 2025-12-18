Congress Clinches Major Victory in Telangana Panchayat Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that the Congress party secured a significant victory, winning 66% of the gram panchayats in the rural local body elections.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy revealed that Congress-backed candidates triumphed in 7,527 villages, while 808 were won by rebel candidates affiliated with the party, pushing the total to 8,335.

The elections witnessed a high voter turnout, with 85.30% participation, marking a strong endorsement of the party's welfare initiatives.

