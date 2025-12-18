Left Menu

Congress Clinches Major Victory in Telangana Panchayat Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Congress won 66% of gram panchayats in the recent elections, totaling 8,335 seats. The Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and BJP won 4,221 seats combined. The Congress attributed its success to welfare schemes and highlighted an 85.30% voter turnout.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that the Congress party secured a significant victory, winning 66% of the gram panchayats in the rural local body elections.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy revealed that Congress-backed candidates triumphed in 7,527 villages, while 808 were won by rebel candidates affiliated with the party, pushing the total to 8,335.

The elections witnessed a high voter turnout, with 85.30% participation, marking a strong endorsement of the party's welfare initiatives.

