Congress Clinches Major Victory in Telangana Panchayat Elections
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Congress won 66% of gram panchayats in the recent elections, totaling 8,335 seats. The Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and BJP won 4,221 seats combined. The Congress attributed its success to welfare schemes and highlighted an 85.30% voter turnout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that the Congress party secured a significant victory, winning 66% of the gram panchayats in the rural local body elections.
Addressing a press conference, Reddy revealed that Congress-backed candidates triumphed in 7,527 villages, while 808 were won by rebel candidates affiliated with the party, pushing the total to 8,335.
The elections witnessed a high voter turnout, with 85.30% participation, marking a strong endorsement of the party's welfare initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Congress
- elections
- Reddy
- rural local bodies
- panchayats
- BRS
- BJP
- Gram Panchayat
- turnout
ALSO READ
Telangana Political Turmoil: BJP and BRS Criticize Assembly Speaker's Controversial Ruling
Twenty20 Consolidates Hold in Local Panchayats, Faces Setback in Kochi
Telangana: If attacks by Congress continue BRS will be forced to retaliate, says KTR
Centre Releases ₹260.20 Crore XV Finance Commission Grants to Kerala Panchayats