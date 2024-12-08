Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Two Police Sub-Inspectors in High-Profile Bribery Case

The Rouse Avenue Court recently acquitted Delhi Police sub-inspectors Vinod Chechi and Rajesh Kumar Yadav of bribery charges due to prosecution lapses. Allegations of accepting a Rs 4.5 lakh bribe were not proven beyond reasonable doubt, highlighting issues with evidence credibility and investigation procedures.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant ruling, the Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted two Delhi Police sub-inspectors in a widely-followed bribery case. The judgment was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on December 5, noting critical shortcomings in the prosecution's case.

Vinod Chechi and Rajesh Kumar Yadav were charged for allegedly accepting a bribe to avoid implicating two individuals in a case at Barakhamba Road police station. However, Judge Chandna found the evidence on the prosecution's demand, acceptance, and recovery claims lacking, thus failing to meet the standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

The court pointed out several issues, including questionable witness credibility and missing evidence like CCTV footage from November 13. The CBI's failure to involve key figures, such as the SHO during proceedings, further weakened the case, leading to the acquittal of the officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

