The recent potential fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is causing a stir among international diplomats, with a senior Russian representative voicing concerns.

Speaking to the press, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy U.N. Ambassador, revealed that Russia is attentively watching developments in New York. The situation has raised alarms globally, with an array of questions about both current events and historical context.

Russia's relationship with Assad intensified in 2015 when they commenced military support, including air strikes against rival factions and establishing bases in Syria, thus strengthening Assad's regime.

