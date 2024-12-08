Left Menu

Hornbill Festival 2023: A Celebration of Nagaland's Cultural Melange

As the Hornbill Festival reaches its zenith, the vibrant cultural showcase at Naga Heritage Village attracts a global audience, celebrating Nagaland's traditions. The event highlights dynamic performances, cultural networking, and expectations for an exuberant culmination, marking the grand festivities and the anticipation of the 26th edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:57 IST
Hornbill Festival 2023: A Celebration of Nagaland's Cultural Melange
Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hornbill Festival, a hallmark of Nagaland's cultural heritage, is drawing to a close with an impressive display of tradition and art at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. Tourists from across the globe have flocked to witness this cultural extravaganza, marking an overwhelming response as shared by the state's Tourism Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

Minister Along has commended the art and culture teams from across the state for their outstanding performances. The festival also includes TAFMA, a music event hosting thousands of music enthusiasts from around the world. He noted significant attendance from domestic tourists from Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, and Delhi, alongside international visitors.

With two days remaining, Minister Along anticipates an exhilarating conclusion featuring performances by the band Blue Mountain and appearances from Bollywood stars. The Hornbill Festival, celebrated as the 'Festival of Festivals', showcases the rich cultural diversity of Nagaland, strengthening its global connections and setting high expectations for the next edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024