Hornbill Festival 2023: A Celebration of Nagaland's Cultural Melange

The Hornbill Festival, a hallmark of Nagaland's cultural heritage, is drawing to a close with an impressive display of tradition and art at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. Tourists from across the globe have flocked to witness this cultural extravaganza, marking an overwhelming response as shared by the state's Tourism Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

Minister Along has commended the art and culture teams from across the state for their outstanding performances. The festival also includes TAFMA, a music event hosting thousands of music enthusiasts from around the world. He noted significant attendance from domestic tourists from Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, and Delhi, alongside international visitors.

With two days remaining, Minister Along anticipates an exhilarating conclusion featuring performances by the band Blue Mountain and appearances from Bollywood stars. The Hornbill Festival, celebrated as the 'Festival of Festivals', showcases the rich cultural diversity of Nagaland, strengthening its global connections and setting high expectations for the next edition.

