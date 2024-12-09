Left Menu

Controversies Flare as Political Leaders Exchange Accusations Over Ideological Influences

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized BJP's claims about Sonia Gandhi's ties to George Soros. This follows Iltija Mufti's remarks on Hindutva sparking backlash. BJP alleged Congress's links with Soros Foundation underlined foreign influence, while Mufti distinguished Hindutva from Hinduism, framing it as an ideology of hate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:40 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political confrontation, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its allegations against former Congress head Sonia Gandhi, purportedly linking her to the George Soros Foundation. Yadav asserted that levelling unsubstantiated claims has become a routine tactic for the ruling party without any concrete evidence backing their accusations.

This political turmoil arose after BJP used its official social media platform to suggest a connection between the Congress party and George Soros, supported by images in the post. The BJP narrative implied that this association threatens India's progress, implicating Sonia Gandhi due to her former role as Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, which is allegedly financed by Soros, also touching upon the separatist views regarding Kashmir endorsed by the foundation.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti stirred controversy with her criticisms of 'Hindutva,' describing it as a 'disease.' Her remarks followed a video depicting minor Muslim boys coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Mufti differentiated between Hindutva and Hinduism, depicting the former as an ideology fostering hate, while upholding the latter's principles of secularism and kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

