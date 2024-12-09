Left Menu

Delhi Court Convicts Business Tycoons in Coal Block Scandal

A Delhi court has convicted Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal, along with their company, M/s Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd., in a coal block allocation scam. The verdict follows a lengthy CBI investigation revealing fraudulent practices, significant financial losses to the public exchequer, and illegal gain exploitation.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Special Court of Delhi has convicted Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal, and M/s Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. in connection with a fraudulent coal block allocation scheme. The investigation, spearheaded by the CBI, unveiled a web of deceit involving forged documents and corrupt practices.

The case revolves around the 2005 coal block allocations in Jharkhand, where the company allegedly misrepresented its financial standing and submitted fabricated documents to obtain Brinda, Sisai, and Meral coal blocks. These fraudulent activities led to devastating losses for the public exchequer.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj delivered the guilty verdict, following substantial evidence presentation, including testimonies from 38 witnesses. The sentencing will be determined at a later date, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against corruption in India's beleaguered coal sector.

