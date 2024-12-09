Left Menu

Dezerv's Growth Soars Past Rs 10,000 Crore in AUM

Dezerv, a tech-driven wealth management firm, has reported surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore mark in Assets Under Management (AUM). Launched in 2021 by industry veterans, the firm aims to reach Rs 25,000 crore by 2025 by leveraging technology and data-driven strategies. Its clientele includes high-net-worth individuals from major companies.

Dezerv, a technology-driven wealth management firm, announced on Monday that it has surpassed the Rs 10,000 crore milestone in Assets Under Management (AUM) and aims to achieve an impressive Rs 25,000 crore asset base by the end of 2025.

This milestone includes assets managed under alternative investment fund (AIF), portfolio management service (PMS), and distribution streams, showcasing the firm's rapid expansion.

Founded in 2021 by seasoned wealth managers Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv attributes its growth to proprietary active strategies, data-derived portfolio creation, and tech-powered implementation, thus consistently beating industry standards and attracting high-net-worth clients from top companies.

