Malaysia's Gentari Powers India's Green Revolution

In a significant move towards renewable energy, Malaysia's Gentari, the clean energy branch of Petronas, has inked a deal to deliver 650 MW of sustainable power to India's AMG Ammonia.

The agreement will see Gentari establishing 2,400 MW of renewable energy capacity through solar and wind sources, supported by 350 MW of energy storage, to provide a steady supply of clean energy.

Targeting global demand, the initiative aligns with India's and Europe's green hydrogen goals, as AMG Ammonia plans a 5 million-tonne green ammonia output by 2030, marking a major step in international green energy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)