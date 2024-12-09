Left Menu

Malaysia's Gentari Powers India's Green Revolution

Gentari, the clean energy division of Malaysia’s Petronas, has secured a deal to supply 650 MW of renewable energy to AMG Ammonia's green ammonia facilities in India. The project involves setting up 2,400 MW of solar and wind energy capacity and integrating energy storage to ensure reliable power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards renewable energy, Malaysia's Gentari, the clean energy branch of Petronas, has inked a deal to deliver 650 MW of sustainable power to India's AMG Ammonia.

The agreement will see Gentari establishing 2,400 MW of renewable energy capacity through solar and wind sources, supported by 350 MW of energy storage, to provide a steady supply of clean energy.

Targeting global demand, the initiative aligns with India's and Europe's green hydrogen goals, as AMG Ammonia plans a 5 million-tonne green ammonia output by 2030, marking a major step in international green energy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

