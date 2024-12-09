Tragedy at Tuscany Fuel Depot: Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion at a fuel storage facility owned by Eni near Florence led to the deaths of two people, left nine injured, and resulted in three missing, according to the Tuscan President, Eugenio Giani.

The blast rocked Calenzano, north of the Tuscan capital, where trucks gather to load fuel. Fortunately, nearby tanks remained undamaged, preventing further catastrophe.

The incident is now under investigation, with calls for stricter safety measures amid Italy's concerning workplace safety statistics, which saw over 590,000 injuries last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)