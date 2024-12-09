Left Menu

Tragedy at Tuscany Fuel Depot: Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion at an Eni fuel storage facility near Florence resulted in two deaths, nine injuries, and three missing individuals. The incident in Calenzano triggered a local investigation and prompted safety concerns. Authorities urge strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion at a fuel storage facility owned by Eni near Florence led to the deaths of two people, left nine injured, and resulted in three missing, according to the Tuscan President, Eugenio Giani.

The blast rocked Calenzano, north of the Tuscan capital, where trucks gather to load fuel. Fortunately, nearby tanks remained undamaged, preventing further catastrophe.

The incident is now under investigation, with calls for stricter safety measures amid Italy's concerning workplace safety statistics, which saw over 590,000 injuries last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

