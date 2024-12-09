Avaada Group's Ambitious Green Revolution in Rajasthan
Avaada Group has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment to transform Rajasthan into the world's largest renewable energy hub. This initiative, presented at The Rising Rajasthan 2024 Summit, aims to boost green manufacturing and create millions of jobs, enhancing sustainable growth in the state.
At The Rising Rajasthan 2024 Summit on Monday, Avaada Group's Chairman Vineet Mittal declared a monumental investment plan of Rs 1 lakh crore to convert the state into the globe's largest renewable energy hub.
This investment isn't just about environmental impact; it aims to invigorate green manufacturing and spearhead job creation, uplifting communities across Rajasthan.
Specializing in sectors like solar module manufacturing and green hydrogen development, Avaada is poised to drive substantial growth in sustainable aviation fuel and more.
