Avaada Group's Ambitious Green Revolution in Rajasthan

At The Rising Rajasthan 2024 Summit on Monday, Avaada Group's Chairman Vineet Mittal declared a monumental investment plan of Rs 1 lakh crore to convert the state into the globe's largest renewable energy hub.

This investment isn't just about environmental impact; it aims to invigorate green manufacturing and spearhead job creation, uplifting communities across Rajasthan.

Specializing in sectors like solar module manufacturing and green hydrogen development, Avaada is poised to drive substantial growth in sustainable aviation fuel and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)