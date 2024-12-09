Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Boosts Capital with Rs 1,980 Crore Vodafone Group Deal

Vodafone Idea's board approved issuing up to 175.53 crore shares on a preferential basis to Vodafone Group entities, raising up to Rs 1,980 crore. The shares are priced at Rs 11.28 each. An extraordinary general meeting is set for January 7, 2025, for shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:09 IST
Vodafone Idea Boosts Capital with Rs 1,980 Crore Vodafone Group Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea has announced plans to raise up to Rs 1,980 crore by issuing 175.53 crore shares on a preferential basis to its parent group, Vodafone Group entities. The telecom company's board approved this move on Monday, at an issue price of Rs 11.28 per share.

The strategic financial initiative aims to alleviate its debt burden, pegged at Rs 2.07 lakh crore as of March 2024. An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for January 7, 2025, where shareholders will vote on the proposal. This step is expected to strengthen Vodafone Idea's financial position.

The telco, which recently secured a significant network equipment deal worth approximately USD 3.6 billion, looks to improve its competitive stance against rivals. Vodafone Idea's second-quarter revenues rose modestly, reflecting the impact of a recent tariff hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024