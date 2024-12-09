India Raises Concerns for Bangladesh Minorities Amid Diplomatic Talks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday underlined the importance of ensuring the 'well-being and safety' of minorities in Bangladesh, urging that India should communicate its concerns regarding the treatment of minorities to Dhaka. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor highlighted that reported 'assaults' on minorities are detrimental to the neighboring country.

Emphasizing the seriousness of these issues, Tharoor stated, "It is necessary to convey our concerns... The well-being and safety of minorities are important." He added that incidents involving assaults on minorities require attention, noting that such actions are not favorable for Bangladesh and should be closely monitored by India.

Simultaneously, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in meetings with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka to strengthen bilateral ties. After his arrival on Monday, Misri held delegation-level talks with counterpart Jashim Uddin at the state guest house Padma to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

Misri reiterated India's desire for a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. The foreign secretary described his discussions as candid and constructive, focusing on a relationship driven by the people. He emphasized that the mutual bond benefits citizens and underscored past and future people-centric collaborations between the two nations.

In his conversations, Misri covered a range of bilateral issues, underlining the significance of trade, commerce, connectivity, and cultural cooperation. He assured that ongoing development projects in Bangladesh reflect the growing partnership and highlight the engagement across various sectors, including energy and water resources.

