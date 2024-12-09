Tragedy at Tuscany Fuel Depot: Explosion Claims Lives, Spurs Safety Calls

A devastating explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany, Italy, owned by energy giant Eni, has left two people dead and nine injured, with three individuals still unaccounted for. The incident happened on the outskirts of Florence, igniting a discussion on workplace safety and regulations.

According to initial reports, the blast in Calenzano was triggered by a cloud of fuel vapor, leading to a fire and the collapse of a building. President of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani, expressed solidarity with the victims' families and those affected by the tragedy. The explosion resulted in a thick plume of smoke, prompting safety warnings, although authorities assured the public of no health or water contamination risks.

Local prosecutors have opened an investigation into the accident, with Eni pledging full cooperation. Trade unions are urging for a rigorous inquiry into the cause of the explosion and are calling for better safety standards in workplace settings. The need for enhanced safety measures is highlighted by recent data showing high numbers of workplace injuries in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)