Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Grand Celebration with New Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted a comprehensive review on Monday of the preparations for the state's two-year government anniversary event scheduled for December 11 at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur. The celebration will be themed 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal' and aims to showcase the government's achievements.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the Bilaspur district authorities to ensure an efficient traffic plan for the event. He announced the launch of six new schemes, including an e-taxi service under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarojgar Yojna and the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna, intended to provide financial aid for widows' children to further their education.

Additionally, five Ayush Mobile Vans are set to be inaugurated, and beneficiaries of the Old Pension Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna will receive their cheques during the event. The government also plans to honor freedom fighters as part of the celebration ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)