Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Grand Celebration with New Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviews plans for a significant event on December 11 in Bilaspur, celebrating two years in power. The theme is 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal'. Six new schemes, including e-taxis and educational support, will be launched to benefit citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairing the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted a comprehensive review on Monday of the preparations for the state's two-year government anniversary event scheduled for December 11 at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur. The celebration will be themed 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal' and aims to showcase the government's achievements.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the Bilaspur district authorities to ensure an efficient traffic plan for the event. He announced the launch of six new schemes, including an e-taxi service under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarojgar Yojna and the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna, intended to provide financial aid for widows' children to further their education.

Additionally, five Ayush Mobile Vans are set to be inaugurated, and beneficiaries of the Old Pension Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna will receive their cheques during the event. The government also plans to honor freedom fighters as part of the celebration ceremonies.

Latest News

