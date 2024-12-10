Left Menu

ASHA Workers Clash with Police During Salary Protest

An ASHA worker allegedly slapped a police officer during a protest for a salary hike in Telangana. The protest was aimed at urging the government to fulfill its promise of raising salaries to Rs 18,000 monthly. The incident occurred near the Directorate of Medical Education office, prompting a police investigation.

  • Country:
  • India

An incident unfolded on Monday during a protest staged by ASHA workers in Telangana, demanding a rise in their salary to Rs 18,000 a month, as promised by the Congress government. The situation escalated when a police officer was allegedly slapped by one of the protesting women.

The clash took place near the Directorate of Medical Education office when police attempted to detain the protesters. Tensions rose as one ASHA worker's foot reportedly got stuck in a vehicle door, leading to the alleged altercation with the Sultan Bazaar station officer.

Authorities have since registered a case and commenced an investigation following the protest. The incident highlights the ongoing dispute over fair compensation for ASHA workers, who play a crucial role in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

