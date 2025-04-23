Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine and Russia?

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed readiness for talks with Russia following a ceasefire. Financial Times reported Putin offered to halt the invasion at current front lines. Both sides are striving for progress after President Trump threatened to withdraw efforts. Discussions are set for diplomatic meetings in London and Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's openness to negotiations with Russia, contingent upon a ceasefire. This statement follows a Financial Times report that Russian President Vladimir Putin consented to pause the invasion along current battle lines. This offer demonstrates an attempt on both sides to show advancement in resolving the prolonged conflict.

Zelenskiy stressed discussions can only commence post-ceasefire, and agreement would require thorough deliberations. Ukrainian delegations are set to engage with European and U.S. officials in London, continuing dialogues initiated in Paris. Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is slated to meet Putin in Russia for further negotiations, amid escalating diplomatic efforts.

Reportedly, a key aspect of discussions involves Putin's suggestion to forsake claims over specific Ukrainian regions. Conversely, the U.S. hinted at recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea in potential settlements. These revelations underscore ongoing complexities, with further discussions revolving around NATO neutrality and security guarantees. As planned talks unfold, global leaders, including U.S. President Trump, maintain a consequential focus on resolving this intense geopolitical standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

