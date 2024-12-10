Left Menu

NVIDIA Navigates China's Regulatory Waters

NVIDIA Corp addresses China's anti-trust probe by reaffirming its commitment to business compliance and transparency. The company expresses its readiness to engage with regulators and respond to any inquiries about its operations, underscoring its dedication to honoring commitments globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:48 IST
NVIDIA Corp has affirmed its dedication to adhering to business commitments globally amidst an anti-trust investigation by Chinese authorities.

The company stated it is more than willing to engage with regulators, addressing any questions regarding its operations in China.

This development underscores NVIDIA's focus on compliance and transparency in its global business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

