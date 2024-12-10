Unlocking New Earning Opportunities: Moby and PumpBTC Collaborate for Higher BTC Yields

Moby, the leading on-chain options protocol, has teamed up with PumpBTC, a prominent BTC liquidity platform, to enhance earning opportunities for Bitcoin holders. This strategic collaboration seeks to leverage the strengths of both entities to deliver higher rewards and maximize yield potential for BTC stakeholders.

Boasting top-tier status across all chains, Moby excels in offering tight spreads for options trading. It has also entered Berachain, providing users with enhanced yield strategies through advanced DeFi Option Vaults (DOV). PumpBTC enables Bitcoin to transition from a dormant asset into a yield-generating tool, improving its functionalities and driving active engagement in DeFi ecosystems.

This alliance merges Moby's structured products with PumpBTC's staking infrastructure, unlocking new decentralized finance opportunities across Arbitrum and Berachain. Among their offerings, users can stake BTC to earn via PumpBTC, with the amalgamation of staking and trading strategies yielding potential double-digit annualized returns.

