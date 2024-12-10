Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Smog Envelops the Capital

Delhi's air quality remains poor with an AQI of 224, as smog blankets the city. Several areas reported high pollution levels, while some showed moderate air quality. The Supreme Court's relaxation of air restrictions signals slight improvements, but concerns persist as GRAP Stages II and I remain enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:52 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Smog Envelops the Capital
Delhi wakes up to layer of smog. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the national capital, air quality continues to grapple with concerning levels of pollution, as evidenced by the persistent smog that shrouds the city. On Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 at 8 a.m., placing it in the 'poor' category.

Notably affected areas include ITO with an AQI of 254, Alipur at 214, Chandni Chowk at 216, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium clocking in at 203, according to CPCB data. Conversely, regions like DTU reported an AQI of 169, Lodhi Road at 123, and Najafgarh at 142, categorizing them as 'moderate'.

Meanwhile, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 256, playing into the broader narrative of north India's air pollution woes. Amid emerging improvements, the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV to Stage II restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region, a decision mirrored by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), despite retaining Stages II and I across NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024