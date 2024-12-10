Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Smog Envelops the Capital
Delhi's air quality remains poor with an AQI of 224, as smog blankets the city. Several areas reported high pollution levels, while some showed moderate air quality. The Supreme Court's relaxation of air restrictions signals slight improvements, but concerns persist as GRAP Stages II and I remain enforced.
In the national capital, air quality continues to grapple with concerning levels of pollution, as evidenced by the persistent smog that shrouds the city. On Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 at 8 a.m., placing it in the 'poor' category.
Notably affected areas include ITO with an AQI of 254, Alipur at 214, Chandni Chowk at 216, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium clocking in at 203, according to CPCB data. Conversely, regions like DTU reported an AQI of 169, Lodhi Road at 123, and Najafgarh at 142, categorizing them as 'moderate'.
Meanwhile, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 256, playing into the broader narrative of north India's air pollution woes. Amid emerging improvements, the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV to Stage II restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region, a decision mirrored by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), despite retaining Stages II and I across NCR.
