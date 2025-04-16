Measles Outbreak Surge: Texas Grapples with Rising Cases
The Texas health department has reported a surge in measles cases, now at 561, prompting federal assistance. The CDC is tackling resource limitations due to reduced federal grants, hindering the outbreak response. In adjacent New Mexico, cases are also on the rise.
Cases of measles in Texas have surged to 561, marking an increase of 20 since April 11, according to health officials. The U.S. government has sent additional personnel to combat the growing outbreak in the state, notably impacting Gaines County.
Dr. David Sugerman of the CDC revealed that efforts are hindered by the loss of $11 billion in federal grants previously used for tracking and controlling infectious diseases. The CDC has already deployed multiple teams to Texas and other areas in need.
Health officials in neighboring New Mexico also report an uptick in measles cases, primarily in Lea County. The multi-state outbreak poses a threat to the U.S. maintaining its measles elimination status if not controlled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
